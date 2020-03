RIO DE JANEIRO, March 26 (Reuters) -

* BOARD OF BRAZIL’S JBS APPROVES PLAN TO BUY BACK UP TO 10% OF SHARES CURRENTLY IN CIRCULATION -FILING

* JBS SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM WILL BEGIN ON MARCH 25 AND HAVE A DEADLINE OF 18 MONTHS -FILING

