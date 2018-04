April 23 (Reuters) - Kroton Educacional SA:

* BRAZIL KROTON CEO SAYS CO’S BASIC EDUCATION SUBSIDIARY SABER AND SOMOS EDUCACAO TOGETHER HAVE LOW MARKET SHARE, OPERATIONAL OVERLAP

* BRAZIL KROTON CEO SAYS NOT NECESSARY TO MAKE FURTHER ACQUISITIONS IN BASIC EDUCATION IN THE SHORT TERM

* BRAZIL KROTON CEO SAYS SOMOS ACQUISITION WILL RAISE BASIC EDUCATION SEGMENT’S SHARE OF CO’S NET RECEIPTS FROM 3 PERCENT TO 28 PERCENT Further company coverage: (Reporting By Gabriela Mello and Luciano Costa)