May 15 (Reuters) - Oi SA:

* BRAZILIAN CARRIER OI REPORTS Q1 NON-AUDITED EBITDA OF 1.56 BILLION REAIS - FILING

* BRAZIL’S OI POSTPONES EARNINGS RELEASE TO MAY 28 - FILING

* BRAZIL’S OI SAYS DELAYED EARNINGS RELEASE DUE TO DISCUSSIONS WITH AUDITORS ABOUT WHEN TO RECOGNIZE DEBT REESTRUCTURING

* BRAZIL’S OI REPORTS UNAUDITED CASH POSITION OF 6.22 BILLION REAIS AT THE END OF MARCH Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Carolina Mandl)