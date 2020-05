May 29 (Reuters) -

* BRAZIL’S PETROBRAS HAS ALREADY TESTED 20,000 EMPLOYEES FOR CORONAVIRUS- STATEMENT

* PETROBRAS TESTS 130 PEOPLE PER 1,000 EMPLOYEES FOR COVID- STATEMENT

* BRAZIL’S PETROBRAS HAS REDUCED PHYSICAL PRESENCE BY 90% IN ADMINISTRATIVE BUILDINGS, 50% IN OPERATIONAL AREAS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: [ ] (Reporting by Tatiana Bautzer)