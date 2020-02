Feb 7 (Reuters) - Petroleo Brasileiro SA Petrobras chief executive says:

* BRAZIL’S PETROBRAS CEO SAYS COMPANY IS PREPARED FOR CORONAVIRUS, IT IS ONLY A TEMPORARY SHOCK

* BRAZIL’S PETROBRAS CEO SAYS THAT, FOR NOW, CORONAVIRUS HAS NOT AFFECTED THE COMPANY’S SALES OR EXPORTS Further company coverage: (Reporting by Gabriel Araujo)