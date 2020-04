April 8 (Reuters) - Petroleo Brasileiro SA Petrobras :

* BRAZIL’S PETROBRAS POSTPONES 1.7 BILLION REAIS IN DIVIDEND PAYMENTS RELATIVE TO 2019 EARNINGS - FILING

* BRAZIL’S PETROBRAS SAYS WILL PROPOSE 2019 DIVIDEND TO BE PAID IN DECEMBER, CONDITIONED TO RESCHEDULING OF SHAREHOLDERS ASSEMBLY- FILING Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Tatiana Bautzer)