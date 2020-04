BRIEF-Brazil's Petrobras Says 261 Employees And Contractors Have Tested Positive For Coronavirus- Filing

April 22 (Reuters) -

* BRAZIL’S PETROBRAS SAYS 261 EMPLOYEES AND CONTRACTORS HAVE TESTED POSITIVE FOR CORONAVIRUS- FILING

* BRAZIL’S PETROBRAS SAYS 2,048 EMPLOYEES AND CONTRACTORS REPORTED RESPIRATORY SYMPTOMS, BUT MOST WERE NOT CONFIRMED AS COVID- FILING

* BRAZIL’S PETROBRAS SAYS IT IS SCREENING ALL EMPLOYEES WORKING ON PLATFORMS BEFORE THEIR BOARDING- FILING

* BRAZIL’S PETROBRAS SAYS IS TESTING EMPLOYEES FOR COVID BEFORE BOARDING ON PLATFORMS, IMMEDIATELY REMOVING EMPLOYEES WITH ANY RESPIRATORY SYMPTOMS- FILING Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: [ ] (Reporting by Tatiana Bautzer)