March 19 (Reuters) - Petroleo Brasileiro Sa Petrobras :

* BRAZIL’S PETROBRAS SAYS THERE IS HIGHER “PROBABILITY” OF PAYING DIVIDENDS THIS YEAR - FILING

* BRAZIL’S PETROBRAS SAYS BOARD CONSIDERING CHANGE IN DIVIDEND POLICY, INCLUDING PAYMENT OF QUARTERLY DIVIDENDS- FILING

* BRAZIL’S PETROBRAS SAYS TRIED TO REMOVE “UNCERTAINTIES” THAT IMPACTED COMPANY’S EARNINGS ON FOURTH QUARTER- FILING Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Tatiana Bautzer)