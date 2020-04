April 1 (Reuters) - BRF SA:

* BRAZIL´S POULTRY EXPORTER BRF GETS 1.4 BILLION REAIS CREDIT LINE FOR ONE YEAR- FILING

* BRAZIL´S BRF SAYS HAS 1.5 BILLION REAIS, THREE YEAR MATURITY REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY WITH BANCO DO BRASIL, NOT YET DRAWN- FILING Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Tatiana Bautzer)