April 13 (Reuters) - Rumo SA:

* BRAZIL TRANSPORT AND LOGISTICS COMPANY RUMO PROJECTS 2018 EBITDA OF BETWEEN 3.05 BLN REAIS AND 3.25 BLN REAIS, UP FROM 2.76 BLN REAIS IN 2017 -STATEMENT

* RUMO PROJECTS 2018 INVESTMENTS OF BETWEEN 1.9 BLN REAIS AND 2.1 BLN REAIS, DOWN FROM 2.15 BLN REAIS IN 2017 -STATEMENT Further company coverage: (Reporting by Gram Slattery)