May 14 (Reuters) - Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo - SABESP:

* BRAZIL’S SABESP SAYS BOARD ELECTED KARLA TRINDADE AS NEW CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER TO REPLACE JERSON KELMAN - FILING

* BRAZIL’S SABESP SAYS NEW CEO KARLA TRINDADE WILL ALSO BECOME BOARD MEMBER- FILING Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Tatiana Bautzer)