March 23 (Reuters) - Caixa Economica Federal:

* BRAZIL’S STATE-OWNED BANK CAIXA ECONOMICA MAY PURSUE IPO OF ITS INSURANCE UNIT CAIXA SEGURIDADE THIS YEAR, CFO SAYS

* BRAZIL’S CAIXA INSURANCE UNIT CAIXA SEGURIDADE EXPECTS TO CONCLUDE PARTNERSHIPS BY JUNE, CFO SAYS

* BRAZIL’S CAIXA INSURANCE UNIT EXPECTS 40 PERCENT RETURN ON EQUITY OVER THE NEXT YEARS, CFO SAYS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Aluisio Alves; Writing by Tatiana Bautzer)