March 16 (Reuters) - Fibria Celulose Sa:

* BRAZIL’S SUZANO CFO BACCI SAYS NEW CO WILL REALIZE SYNERGIES IN 2 OR 3 YEARS

* BRAZIL’S SUZANO WILL RAISE NUMBER OF BOARD MEMBERS FROM 9 TO 10 AFTER COMBINATION WITH FIBRIA

* BRAZIL'S SUZANO MAY REDUCE PAYOUT TO 25 PERCENT IF LEVERAGE GOES ABOVE 3.5 EBITDA