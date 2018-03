BRIEF-Brazil's Vale says new dividend policy in effect from Q2 results

March 29 (Reuters) -

* BRAZILIAN MINER VALE SAYS BOARD APPROVES NEW DIVIDEND POLICY, TO TAKE EFFECT FROM ANNOUNCEMENT OF Q2 RESULTS

* BRAZILIAN MINER VALE SAYS DIVIDEND WILL BE 30 PERCENT OF ADJUSTED EBITDA, LESS CAPEX OVER FIRST HALF OF THE YEAR

* VALE SAYS FIRST INSTALLMENT OF DIVIDEND IN NEW POLICY TO BE PAID IN SEPTEMBER

* VALE SAYS SECOND INSTALLMENT TO BE PAID IN MARCH BASED ON SECOND HALF 2018 RESULTS

* VALE SAYS BOARD COULD DECIDE TO PAY EXTRAORDINARY DIVIDENDS Source text in Portuguese: [bit.ly/2Iecizf] Further company coverage: (Reporting By Tatiana Bautzer and Jake Spring)