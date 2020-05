May 4 (Reuters) -

* BRAZILIAN APPLIANCE RETAILER VIA VAREJO SAYS 224 STORES AMONG ITS 1,073 WILL BE OPEN BY MAY 7- FILING

* BRAZILIAN APPLIANCE RETAILER VIA VAREJO SAYS CO IS INVESTING IN LOGISTICS, WITH ACQUISITION OF ASAPLOG AND 180 MINI HUBS IN STORES- FILING

* BRAZIL’S VIA VAREJO SAYS HAS PAID MARCH RENTS WITH “SUBSTANTIAL DISCOUNTS”, WILL SEEK RENT HOLIDAY FROM ALL LANDLORDS- FILING

* BRAZIL'S VIA VAREJO SAYS HAS INITIATED LAWSUITS TO GET RENT REDUCTIONS- FILING