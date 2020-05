May 18 (Reuters) -

* BRAZIL’S WEG HAS REDUCED WORKING HOURS, SALARIES BY 25% AT ITS MOTORS UNIT IN JARAGUA DO SUL - FILING

* BRAZIL’S WEG SAYS NEARLY 12,000 EMPLOYEES TO HAVE WORKING HOURS, SALARIES CUT - FILING Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: [ ] (Reporting by Carolina Mandl)