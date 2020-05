BRIEF-BRC Asia Posts QTRLY Revenue S$231.8 MLN

May 13 (Reuters) - BRC Asia Ltd:

* QTRLY REVENUE S$231.8 MILLION VERSUS S$231.1 MILLION

* QTRLY PROFIT FOR PERIOD S$10 MILLION VERSUS S$5.4 MILLION

* EXPECTS THAT SOME CUSTOMERS WOULD BE ADVERSELY IMPACTED BY COVID-19 OUTBREAK, WHICH MAY RESULT IN HIGHER CREDIT RISKS GOING FORWARD

* EXPECT MOST MANUFACTURING OPERATIONS IN SINGAPORE TO REMAIN SUSPENDED UNTIL 1 JUNE

* AS AT 31 MARCH, SALES ORDER BOOK STOOD AT ABOUT S$980.0 MILLION

* EXPECTS COVID-19 OUTBREAK WILL HAVE ADVERSE IMPACT ON GROUP FINANCIALLY FOR Q3