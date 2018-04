April 27 (Reuters) - BreadTalk Group Ltd:

* TASTER FOOD UK ENTERED FRANCHISE AGREEMENT TO OPERATE DIN TAI FUNG BRAND OF RESTAURANTS IN UNITED KINGDOM

* TOGETHER INC PTE ENTERS JV AGREEMENT WITH DIN TAI FUNG RESTAURANT CO, FAIRY RISE DEVELOPMENT LTD STOUR CREMA LTD AND A UK PARTNER

* UNIT TOGETHER INC PTE TO HAVE 50.5 PERCENT STAKE IN JV Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: