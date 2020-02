Feb 24 (Reuters) - BreadTalk Group Ltd:

* Q4 LOSS ATTRIBUTABLE S$8.1 MILLION VERSUS PROFIT OF S$8.9 MILLION

* QTRLY REVENUE S$170.4 MILLION VERSUS S$154.8 MILLION

* OUTBREAK OF COVID-19 HAS ADDED FURTHER CHALLENGES TO GROUP’S OPERATIONS

* UNCERTAINTY IN HK WILL CONTINUE TO HAVE NEGATIVE IMPACT TO CO'S FOOD ATRIUM AND BAKERY BUSINESSES IN TERRITORY