March 15 (Reuters) - BREDERODE SA:

* FY NET PROFIT EUR 170 MILLION

* FY OPERATING INCOME EUR 169.7 MILLION VERSUS EUR 171.6 MILLION YEAR AGO

* AT END FY NAV PER SHARE EUR 63.22 VERSUS EUR 58.20 AT DEC 31 2016 Source text: bit.ly/2HCrzcT Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom:)