BRIEF-Brederode FY Operating Profit Up At 455.4 Million Euros

March 12 (Reuters) - BREDERODE SA:

* FY OPERATING PROFIT EUR 455.4 MILLION VERSUS EUR 179.7 MILLION YEAR AGO

* FY PROFIT FOR THE PERIOD EUR 457.7 MILLION VERSUS EUR 182.3 MILLION YEAR AGO

* PROPOSES DIVIDEND OF EUR 1.02 PER SHARE

* THE CORONAVIRUS EPIDEMIC THAT HAS SUDDENLY SPREAD AT THE BEGINNING OF THIS FINANCIAL YEAR HAS NOT FAILED TO WORRY AND IN SOME CASES ERODE THE CONFIDENCE OF THE MARKETS

* CORONAVIRUS SHORT-TERM IMPACT ON THE ECONOMY IS A REALITY THAT RENDERS ANY FORECAST UNCERTAIN

* AT END OF 2019, BREDERODE AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES COUNTED NET FINANCIAL DEBT OF EUR 52.6 MILLION VERSUS EUR 20.3 MILLION AT END OF 2018 Source text: bit.ly/3aTgHGn Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)