BRIEF-Breedon Temporarily Suspends Production At UK Sites

March 26 (Reuters) - Breedon Group PLC:

* BREEDON GROUP PLC - RESPONSE TO COVID-19 AND AGM UPDATE

* BREEDON GROUP PLC - HAVE DECIDED TEMPORARILY TO SUSPEND PRODUCTION AT OUR UK SITES

* BREEDON - TO SUSPEND PRODUCTION AT OUR UK SITES, WITH EXCEPTION OF OUR HOPE CEMENT PLANT AND THOSE OF OUR OPERATIONS WHICH SERVE CRITICAL SUPPLY NEEDS.

* BREEDON GROUP PLC - OPERATIONS IN REPUBLIC OF IRELAND, INCLUDING OUR CEMENT PLANT AT KINNEGAD, CONTINUE TO OPERATE

* BREEDON GROUP PLC - GROUP’S TRADING PERFORMANCE IN 2020 WAS UNTIL THIS WEEK BROADLY IN LINE WITH OUR EXPECTATIONS.

* BREEDON - FOLLOWING MORE STRINGENT MEASURES INTRODUCED BY UK GOVERNMENT ON 23 MARCH, THERE HAS BEEN AN SIGNIFICANT REDUCTION IN DEMAND FOR OUR PRODUCTS

* BREEDON GROUP PLC - AS AT 25 MARCH GROUP HAS £335 MILLION OF DRAWN DEBT ON OUR FACILITY, CASH OF £60 MILLION AND AN UNDRAWN COMMITTED FACILITY OF £220 MILLION