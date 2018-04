April 12 (Reuters) - Maverick Natural Resources LLC:

* BREITBURN ENERGY PARTNERS SUCCESSFULLY COMPLETES CHAPTER 11 REORGANIZATION: EMERGES AS NEWLY FORMED MAVERICK NATURAL RESOURCES, LLC, CONTROLLED BY FUNDS AND ACCOUNTS MANAGED BY EIG GLOBAL ENERGY PARTNERS

* AS A RESULT OF RESTRUCTURING PROCESS, CO HAS DEBT OF APPROXIMATELY $105 MILLION

* SAYS CO HAS APPROXIMATELY $295 MILLION OF ADDITIONAL BORROWING CAPACITY UNDER A NEW BANK CREDIT FACILITY Source text for Eikon: