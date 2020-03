March 20 (Reuters) - Freni Brembo SpA:

* PROPOSES SUSPENSION OF DIVIDEND DISTRIBUTION DUE TO COVID-19

* HARD TO FORECASTS ABOUT IMPACTS OF COVID-19 ON ECONOMIC AND FINANCIAL RESULTS OF GROUP, BUT ARE EXPECTED TO BE SIGNIFICANT IN Q1 OF 2020 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk newsroom)