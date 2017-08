July 27 (Reuters) - Brembo says:

* H1 EBITDA 255.5 million euros, up 12.8 percent

* H1 revenues 1.26 billion euros, up 10.1 percent

* H1 EBITDA margin 20.2 percent, compared with 19.8 percent in the comparison period

* Looking to future with "cautious optimism" given order book projections Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan newsroom)