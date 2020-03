BRIEF-Brembo Q4 Net Profit Up At EUR 55.2 Mln

March 9 (Reuters) - Freni Brembo SpA:

* Q4 REVENUE EUR 620.7 MILLION VERSUS EUR 640.3 MILLION YEAR AGO

* Q4 NET PROFIT EUR 55.2 MILLION VERSUS EUR 41.1 MILLION YEAR AGO

* Q4 EBITDA EUR 121.2 MILLION VERSUS EUR 120.9 MILLION YEAR AGO

* FOR THE MOMENT ITALIAN PRODUCTION HAS NOT BEEN AFFECTED BY CORONAVIRUS CRISIS

* DUE TO POSSIBLE ECONOMIC IMPACT OF CORONAVIRUS AND IMPORTANT CHANGES IN AUTOMOTIVE SECTOR, MARKET SCENARIO AT GLOBAL LEVEL REMAINS STRONGLY UNCERTAIN AND VOLATILE