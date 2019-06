BRIEF-Brenntag Comments On The Delivery Of Isopropanol And Diethylamine To Syria

June 26 (Reuters) - Brenntag AG:

* COMMENTS ON THE DELIVERY OF ISOPROPANOL AND DIETHYLAMINE TO SYRIA

* IN THE CONTEXT OF THE PUBLICATIONS REGARDING THE DELIVERY OF ISOPROPANOL AND DIETHYLAMINE BY BRENNTAG SCHWEIZERHALL AG (BASEL, SWITZERLAND) TO SYRIA, BRENNTAG CLARIFIES THAT THE DELIVERY OF BOTH PRODUCTS WAS MADE IN ACCORDANCE WITH APPLICA

* OTHER BRENNTAG ENTITIES WERE NOT INVOLVED AND WERE NOT CONTACTED. BRENNTAG DID NOT CIRCUMVENT EU EXPORT RESTRICTIONS

* IN 2014, BRENNTAG SCHWEIZERHALL AG SUPPLIED THE PRODUCTS ISOPROPANOL AND DIETHYLAMINE ACCORDING TO THE SPECIFICATION OF A WELL-KNOWN SWISS PHARMACEUTICAL MANUFACTURER TO MPI, A LICENSED COMPANY OF THE SWISS PHARMA MANUFACTURER, FOR THE PROD

* SWISS STATE SECRETARIAT FOR ECONOMIC AFFAIRS (SECO) CONFIRMED COMPLIANCE WITH THE EXPORT PROCEDURES TO MPI BEFORE THE DELIVERY. IN THE FOLLOW-UP (2018), SECO AGAIN COMPREHENSIVELY EXAMINED THE CASE AND FOUND NO MISCONDUCT Source text: [bit.ly/2ZP0dt0] Further company coverage: (Berlin Speed Desk)