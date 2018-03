March 14 (Reuters) - Brenntag AG:

* CEO SAYS CARRIED OUT ACQUISITIONS WITH A VOLUME OF AROUND 270 MILLION EUR IN 2017‍​

* CFO SAYS NO CONCLUSION YET FROM SEARCH CARRIED OUT BY SWISS ANTITRUST AUTHORITIES

* CEO SAYS HAS FAIRLY HEALTHY M&A PIPELINE

* CFO SAYS EXPECTS TO PAY 25 MILLION EUR LESS IN TAX PER YEAR FROM HERE ON IN THANKS TO US TAX RFORM

* CFO SAYS SEES CURRENT YEAR AS VERY POSITIVE, WILL GIVE EBITDA OUTLOOK AFTER Q2