BRIEF-Brensocatib To Be Studied In Patients With Severe COVID-19 In Investigator-Initiated Trial

April 23 (Reuters) - Insmed Inc:

* BRENSOCATIB (FORMERLY INS1007) TO BE STUDIED IN PATIENTS WITH SEVERE COVID-19 IN INVESTIGATOR-INITIATED TRIAL

* INSMED INC - INSMED TO SUPPORT STOP-COVID19 STUDY, EXPECTED TO BEGIN IN UK IN MAY 2020

* INSMED INC - STOP-COVID19 TRIAL IS A PROSPECTIVE, RANDOMIZED, DOUBLE-BLIND, PLACEBO-CONTROLLED TRIAL OF BRENSOCATIB IN PATIENTS WITH SEVERE COVID-19

* INSMED INC - WILL CONTINUE TO DEVELOP BRENSOCATIB IN PATIENTS WITH BRONCHIECTASIS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: