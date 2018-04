BRIEF-Brewin Dolphin says FD steps down, trading in line

April 27 (Reuters) - Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC:

* BREWIN DOLPHIN TODAY ANNOUNCES THAT ANDREW WESTENBERGER, FINANCE DIRECTOR, WILL BE STEPPING DOWN AS A DIRECTOR ON 16 MAY 2018 AND WILL BE LEAVING COMPANY BY MUTUAL AGREEMENT

* BOARD HAS COMMENCED A SEARCH FOR A PERMANENT REPLACEMENT.

* BUSINESS CONTINUES TO PERFORM IN LINE WITH EXPECTATIONS WITH CONTINUING GROWTH IN INCOME AND PROFITABILITY

