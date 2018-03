March 29 (Reuters) - Bri-Chem Corp:

* BRI-CHEM ANNOUNCES 2017 FOURTH QUARTER AND YEAR END FINANCIAL RESULTS

* Q4 CONSOLIDATED REVENUES OF $27.9 MILLION, AN INCREASE OF 26% FROM THE Q4 2016

* NET EARNINGS OF $0.7 MILLION IN Q4 2017 VERSUS NET LOSS OF $2.6 MILLION IN Q4 2016

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.03 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reuters.Briefs@thomsonreuters.com)