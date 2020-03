March 26 (Reuters) - Briacell Therapeutics Corp:

* BRIACELL CONTINUES CLINICAL OPERATIONS AMIDST COVID-19 PANDEMIC

* BRIACELL THERAPEUTICS - PHASE I/IIA CLINICAL STUDY OF BRIA-IMT™, WITH INCYTE'S IMMUNE CHECKPOINT INHIBITOR, INCMGA00012, IS ONGOING