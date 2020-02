Feb 21 (Reuters) - Briacell Therapeutics Corp:

* BRIACELL THERAPEUTICS - FILES PRELIMINARY PROSPECTUS FOR OFFERING OF UP TO 868,055 COMMON UNITS

* BRIACELL THERAPEUTICS - ESTIMATED IPO PRICE PER COMMON UNIT WILL BE BETWEEN $11.52 - $14.40 AND PER PRE-FUNDED UNIT WILL BE BETWEEN $11.51 - $14.39 Source text: [bit.ly/2v3SSfB] Further company coverage: (Reuters.Briefs@thomsonreuters.com)