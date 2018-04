April 25 (Reuters) - Wisdom Tree Investments Inc:

* INDUSTRY VETERAN, BRIAN T. SHEA, APPOINTED TO WISDOMTREE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

* WISDOM TREE INVESTMENTS SAYS BRIAN SHEA, FORMER VICE CHAIRMAN AND CEO OF INVESTMENT SERVICES AT BNY MELLON, HAS BEEN APPOINTED TO BOARD Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: