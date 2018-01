Jan 8 (Reuters) - Brick Brewing Co. Ltd:

* BRICK BREWING ANNOUNCES RESIGNATION OF CFO AND APPOINTMENT OF NEW CFO

* BRICK BREWING CO. LTD- BYRNE HAS RESIGNED AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER, EFFECTIVE FEBRUARY 8, 2018

* BRICK BREWING CO. LTD- ANNOUNCED DAVID BIRCH AS BRICK‘S CFO, EFFECTIVE FEBRUARY 9, 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: