March 26 (Reuters) - Brickability Group PLC:

* STATEMENT RE TRADING AND COVID-19

* TRADING IN SECOND HALF SINCE 30 SEPTEMBER 2019 HAS BEEN IN LINE WITH EXPECTATIONS

* EBITDA FOR FULL YEAR TO 31 MARCH 2020 WILL BE IN LINE WITH EXPECTATIONS.

* HAS TAKEN DECISION TO CLOSE OUR SITES

* UNABLE TO PROVIDE MARKET GUIDANCE FOR MARCH 2021.