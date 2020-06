June 15 (Reuters) - Brickell Biotech Inc:

* BRICKELL BIOTECH ANNOUNCES POSITIVE PHASE 3 PIVOTAL STUDY RESULTS FOR SOFPIRONIUM BROMIDE IN JAPAN RELEASED BY DEVELOPMENT PARTNER, KAKEN PHARMACEUTICAL

* BRICKELL BIOTECH INC - ALL PRIMARY AND SECONDARY ENDPOINTS OF STUDY WERE MET AND ACHIEVED STATISTICAL SIGNIFICANCE