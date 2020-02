BRIEF-Brickell Biotech Announces Settlement Of Dispute With Bodor Labs And Entry Into Equity Funding Agreements

Feb 18 (Reuters) - Brickell Biotech Inc:

* BRICKELL BIOTECH ANNOUNCES SETTLEMENT OF DISPUTE WITH BODOR LABS AND ENTRY INTO EQUITY FUNDING AGREEMENTS

* BRICKELL BIOTECH INC - AS PART OF SETTLEMENT AND AMENDED LICENSE AGREEMENT, BRICKELL AGREED TO MAKE AN UPFRONT PAYMENT TO BODOR OF $1.0 MILLION IN CASH

* BRICKELL BIOTECH - AGREED TO PAY FUTURE AMOUNTS, UP TO $1.0 MILLION IN CASH AND $1.5 MILLION IN COMMON STOCK, UPON ACHIEVEMENT OF SPECIFIED MILESTONES

* BRICKELL BIOTECH INC - AGREED TO PAY BODOR A LOW SINGLE-DIGIT ROYALTY RELATED TO A NEWLY FILED PROVISIONAL PATENT APPLICATION