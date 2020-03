March 18 (Reuters) - Brickell Biotech Inc:

* BRICKELL BIOTECH REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2019 FINANCIAL RESULTS AND PROVIDES CORPORATE UPDATE

* Q4 REVENUE $700,000 VERSUS $2.5 MILLION

* QTRLY NET LOSS WAS $10.9 MILLION VERSUS $3.7 MILLION