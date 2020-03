March 26 (Reuters) - Brickworks Ltd:

* HY STATUTORY NPAT INCLUDING SIGNIFICANT ITEMS DOWN 49% TO $58 MILLION

* DECLARES INTERIM DIVIDEND OF 20 CENTS PER SHARE

* EMERGENCE OF COVID-19 PANDEMIC IN MARCH HAS IMPACTED SOME OPERATIONS

* HY REVENUES FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS $448.6 MILLION VERSUS $442.5 MILLION

* IN TERMS OF DIRECT IMPACTS ON BRICKWORKS TO DATE, BUILDING PRODUCTS NORTH AMERICA HAS BEEN SIGNIFICANTLY IMPACTED DUE TO COVID-19