Nov 29 (Reuters) - BRICORAMA SA:

* AND ITM EQUIPEMENT DE LA MAISON SIGN AGREEMENT FOR ACQUISITION OF CO‘S FRENCH AND SPANISH ACTIVITIES

* ACQUISITION OF THOSE ACTIVITIES BY ITM‘S SUBSIDIARY GROUPEMENT LES MOUSQUETAIRES‍​‍​

* AND ITM EQUIPEMENT ANTICIPATE REALISATION OF OPERATION IN Q1 2018‍​

* PROPOSED TRANSACTION VALUES SOLD BUSINESSES ON BASIS OF ENTERPRISE VALUE OF EUR 385 MILLION Source text: bit.ly/2k8ExbW Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)