BRIEF-BridgeBio Pharma Announces Proposed Offering Of Convertible Senior Notes

March 4 (Reuters) - BridgeBio Pharma Inc:

* BRIDGEBIO PHARMA, INC. ANNOUNCES PROPOSED OFFERING OF $350 MILLION CONVERTIBLE SENIOR NOTES

* BRIDGEBIO PHARMA INC - INTENDS TO OFFER $350 MILLION OF CONVERTIBLE SENIOR NOTES DUE 2027 IN A PRIVATE OFFERING

* BRIDGEBIO PHARMA INC - EXPECTS TO GRANT INITIAL PURCHASERS AN OPTION TO PURCHASE UP TO AN ADDITIONAL $52.5 MILLION OF NOTES

* BRIDGEBIO PHARMA - INTENDS TO USE A PORTION OF NET PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING OF NOTES TO PAY COST OF CAPPED CALL TRANSACTIONS

* BRIDGEBIO PHARMA - TO USE UP TO $75 MILLION OF NET PROCEEDS TO REPURCHASE SHARES OF COMMON STOCK Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: