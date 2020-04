April 29 (Reuters) - BridgeBio Pharma Inc:

* BRIDGEBIO PHARMA INC - ON APRIL 27, ENTERED INTO A FOURTH AMENDMENT TO LOAN AND SECURITY AGREEMENT

* BRIDGEBIO PHARMA INC - CREDIT AGREEMENT AMENDMENT, AMONG OTHER THINGS, EXTENDS INTEREST-ONLY PERIOD UNDER CREDIT AGREEMENT TO JULY 1, 2022

* BRIDGEBIO PHARMA INC - CREDIT AGREEMENT AMENDMENT, AMONG OTHER THINGS, EXTENDS MATURITY DATE FOR TERM LOANS UNDER CREDIT AGREEMENT TO NOV 1, 2023