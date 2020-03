March 24 (Reuters) - BridgeBio Pharma Inc:

* BRIDGEBIO PHARMA INC - EXPERIENCING DELAYS IN OR TEMPORARY SUSPENSION OF ENROLLMENT OF PATIENTS IN SUBSIDIARIES’ ONGOING CLINICAL TRIALS

* BRIDGEBIO PHARMA INC - EXPECT TO EXPERIENCE DELAYS IN CERTAIN ONGOING KEY PROGRAM ACTIVITIES, INCLUDING COMMENCEMENT OF PLANNED CLINICAL TRIALS Source text: (bit.ly/39hpDns) Further company coverage: