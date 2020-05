BRIEF-BridgeBio Pharma Quarterly Loss Per Share $0.78

May 13 (Reuters) - BridgeBio Pharma Inc:

* BRIDGEBIO PHARMA, INC. REPORTS FIRST QUARTER 2020 FINANCIAL RESULTS AND BUSINESS UPDATE

* BRIDGEBIO PHARMA INC QUARTERLY LOSS PER SHARE $0.78

* BRIDGEBIO PHARMA INC - CERTAIN CLINICAL TRIALS THAT WERE IN PROCESS OF ENROLLING HAVE SLOWED AS A RESULT OF COVID-19 OUTBREAK

* BRIDGEBIO PHARMA - ESTIMATE CERTAIN MILESTONES RELATED TO CLINICAL TRIALS THAT WERE ANTICIPATED IN 2020 ARE NOW MORE LIKELY TO COME IN 2021

* BRIDGEBIO PHARMA - EXPECTS CURRENT CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS, MARKETABLE SECURITIES TO CARRY CO THROUGH MILESTONES STRETCHING INTO 2022

* BRIDGEBIO PHARMA INC - CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND MARKETABLE SECURITIES, EXCLUDING RESTRICTED CASH, TOTALED $928.4 MILLION AS OF MARCH 31