BRIEF-Bridgebio Pharma Says Prices Upsized Offering Of $475 Mln Convertible Senior Notes

March 5 (Reuters) - BridgeBio Pharma Inc:

* BRIDGEBIO PHARMA, INC. PRICES UPSIZED OFFERING OF $475 MILLION CONVERTIBLE SENIOR NOTES

* BRIDGEBIO PHARMA INC - PRICING OF $475 MILLION AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF 2.50% CONVERTIBLE SENIOR NOTES DUE 2027 IN A PRIVATE OFFERING

* BRIDGEBIO PHARMA INC - OFFERING WAS UPSIZED FROM PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED OFFERING OF $350 MILLION AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF NOTES

* BRIDGEBIO PHARMA INC - NOTES WILL BEAR INTEREST AT A RATE OF 2.50% PER YEAR Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: