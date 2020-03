March 10 (Reuters) - BridgeBio Pharma Inc:

* BRIDGEBIO PHARMA INC - ON MAR 9, ISSUED $550.0 MILLION OF ITS 2.50% CONVERTIBLE SENIOR NOTES DUE 2027

* BRIDGEBIO PHARMA - USED ABOUT $49.3 MILLION OF NET PROCEEDS FROM NOTE OFFERING TO PAY COST OF CAPPED CALL TRANSACTIONS

* BRIDGEBIO PHARMA INC - USED ABOUT $75.0 MILLION OF NET PROCEEDS TO PAY COST OF REPURCHASES OF SHARES OF ITS COMMON STOCK Source: (bit.ly/2vcNGpS) Further company coverage: