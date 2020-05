May 13 (Reuters) - BridgeBio Pharma Inc:

* BRIDGEBIO PHARMA’S PHOENIX TISSUE REPAIR PROVIDES UPDATES TO ITS RECESSIVE DYSTROPHIC EPIDERMOLYSIS BULLOSA (RDEB) PROGRAM AND ANNOUNCES NEW LEADERSHIP APPOINTMENTS

* BRIDGEBIO PHARMA - BASED ON INTERIM REVIEW OF DATA PTR-01 WAS WELL TOLERATED & THERE HAVE BEEN NO TREATMENT-RELATED SERIOUS ADVERSE EVENTS AT ANY DOSE