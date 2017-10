BRIEF-Bridgeline Digital reports 10.2 pct rise in Q3 revenue

Aug 14 (Reuters) - Bridgeline Digital Inc

* Bridgeline Digital announces 10.2% increase in revenue and continued margin improvement for third quarter of fiscal 2017

* Q3 revenue rose 10.2 percent to $4.1 million

* Sees Q4 2017 revenue $4.1 million to $4.3 million

* Sees FY 2017 revenue $16.1 million to $16.3 million

* Bridgeline Digital Inc - management expects to generate positive adjusted ebitda for Q4

* Bridgeline Digital Inc - for full year fiscal 2017 company expects to generate positive adjusted ebitda