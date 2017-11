Nov 17 (Reuters) - Bridgepoint Education Inc

* Bridgepoint Education, Inc. announces pricing of secondary offering of 7,562,890 shares of common stock by selling stockholder and repurchase of shares

* Bridgepoint Education - To repurchase from underwriter 2.1 million of shares at price per share equal to price per share paid to selling stockholder ​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: